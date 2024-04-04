Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.91

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 182199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $801.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.56 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.