ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,625 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4,035.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 260,826 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 127,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $426.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

