ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

