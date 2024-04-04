ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,220 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

