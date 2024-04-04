ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $214.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.