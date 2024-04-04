ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $21.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 8.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $116.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.51.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.