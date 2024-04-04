ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $34.14 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

