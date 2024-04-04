ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

