ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,991,000 after acquiring an additional 65,294 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAC opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

