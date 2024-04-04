ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

RSPF opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $64.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

