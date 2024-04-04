FY2024 EPS Estimates for ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVBP)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.53) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.55). The consensus estimate for ArriVent BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for ArriVent BioPharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AVBP opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.05.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

