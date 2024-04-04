FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Issued By Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,234 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,667,000 after buying an additional 7,303,015 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,486,000 after buying an additional 2,480,084 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,260,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,743,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after buying an additional 8,154,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

