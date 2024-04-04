GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Insider Daniel William Moore Sells 1,052 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $12,213.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,386.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE GME opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.53 and a beta of -0.45.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
