Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

GNRC stock opened at $128.19 on Tuesday. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $155,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Generac by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Generac by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

