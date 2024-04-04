General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $148.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of GE opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.91. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.