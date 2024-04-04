Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Generation Bio from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.79.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

