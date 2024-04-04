Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Neil Janin Sells 106,102 Shares

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 106,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.04), for a total value of £1,355,983.56 ($1,702,213.86).
Georgia Capital Price Performance
Shares of CGEO opened at GBX 1,316 ($16.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 7.77. Georgia Capital PLC has a one year low of GBX 725 ($9.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,374 ($17.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,219.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,073.85.
About Georgia Capital
