GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GigaCloud Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for GigaCloud Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GigaCloud Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of GCT opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $45.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,287 shares of company stock worth $11,919,335.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.