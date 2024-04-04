GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $70.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

GTLB opened at $56.51 on Monday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,300 shares in the company, valued at $24,796,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,342 shares of company stock worth $54,851,137. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

