Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 4,534 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.77. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,028,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,533,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.