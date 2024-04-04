Glencore plc (GLNCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Glencore Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.
Glencore Company Profile
