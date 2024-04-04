Glencore plc (GLNCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Glencore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

