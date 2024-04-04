Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV) Insider Sells £72,500 in Stock

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rice sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £72,500 ($91,011.80).

Glenveagh Properties Stock Performance

LON GLV opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.13. Glenveagh Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02).

About Glenveagh Properties

Glenveagh Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, constructs and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers, local authorities, and the private rental sector in the Greater Dublin Area and Cork, Ireland. The company operates in three segments: Suburban, Urban, and Partnerships. It also provides financing and manufacturing services; and operates golf clubs.

