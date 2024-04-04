Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV) Insider Sells £72,500 in Stock

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rice sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £72,500 ($91,011.80).
Glenveagh Properties Stock Performance
LON GLV opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.13. Glenveagh Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02).
