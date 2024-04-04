Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

