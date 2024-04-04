Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 11th

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFAS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

