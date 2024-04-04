GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 624 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $443,680.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $3,138,451.68.

NYSE GDDY opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

