Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Down 0.4%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.80. 32,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 17,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Green Impact Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$57.40 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.