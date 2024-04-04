Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,350,777 shares in the company, valued at $102,092,825.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Snehal Patel purchased 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $53,423.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel purchased 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

