Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) VP Gary R. Martz Purchases 1,925 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,555.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GEF opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Greif by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

