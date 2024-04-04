GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 149.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.55 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

