Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1144 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Harbour Energy Trading Up 7.7 %

HBRIY stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

