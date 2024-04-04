Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1144 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Harbour Energy Trading Up 7.7 %
HBRIY stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.