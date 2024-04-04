Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $44.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.6 %

HOG stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,053,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.