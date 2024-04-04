Head to Head Analysis: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) versus LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and LINKBANCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $329.32 million 1.57 $58.67 million $2.17 8.80 LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 1.62 -$12.16 million ($0.51) -13.00

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 17.82% 12.23% 0.77% LINKBANCORP -18.34% 4.37% 0.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Pacific Financial and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.72%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than LINKBANCORP.

Volatility and Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out -58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats LINKBANCORP on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

