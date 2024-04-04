Head to Head Analysis: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) vs. Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Natura &Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $578.84 million 15.70 $61.53 million $2.26 72.46 Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.87 $595.64 million N/A N/A

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than e.l.f. Beauty.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 4 7 1 2.75 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for e.l.f. Beauty and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $186.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 14.53% 28.98% 18.77% Natura &Co 11.13% -3.74% -1.78%

Volatility and Risk

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Natura &Co on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.