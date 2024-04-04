Head-To-Head Comparison: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) vs. RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of RB Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A RB Global 5.61% 4.19% 1.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and RB Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 2.61 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A RB Global $3.68 billion 3.78 $206.50 million $0.85 89.56

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and RB Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A RB Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

RB Global has a consensus price target of $82.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.76%. Given RB Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RB Global is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

RB Global beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

