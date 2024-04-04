Head-To-Head Contrast: Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) & Its Peers

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coeptis Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors 1442 4619 11953 204 2.60

Coeptis Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,277.41%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 108.13%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 -$21.27 million -0.37 Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors $570.65 million -$32.90 million 6.71

Coeptis Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Coeptis Therapeutics. Coeptis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -794.75% -322.86% Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors -4,457.55% -217.29% -44.37%

Summary

Coeptis Therapeutics rivals beat Coeptis Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

