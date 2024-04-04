Head-To-Head Contrast: SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) versus PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 40.94% 14.50% 11.79% PEDEVCO 6.97% 2.31% 2.07%

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $148.64 million 3.77 $60.86 million $1.64 9.21 PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.43 $260,000.00 $0.02 41.92

This table compares SandRidge Energy and PEDEVCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SandRidge Energy and PEDEVCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats PEDEVCO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

