Head to Head Review: Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) vs. Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversified Energy and Barnwell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.72 N/A N/A N/A Barnwell Industries $23.91 million 1.04 -$960,000.00 ($0.27) -9.22

Dividends

Diversified Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries.

Diversified Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Barnwell Industries pays out -11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diversified Energy and Barnwell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Energy and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A Barnwell Industries -11.35% -14.70% -7.70%

Summary

Diversified Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

