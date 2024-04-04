Head-To-Head Review: Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -570.64% -5.92% -4.47% Vista Gold N/A -94.57% -76.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Osisko Development and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 317.36%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Osisko Development.

This table compares Osisko Development and Vista Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $31.63 million 6.47 -$134.72 million ($1.60) -1.52 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.05) -11.98

Vista Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Osisko Development on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. Vista Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

