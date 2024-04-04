Hecla Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 16,138 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 7,029 call options.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 8.5 %

HL opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hecla Mining

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.