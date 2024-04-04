Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 2.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 312,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,122,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Hello Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,238,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 924,447 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 159,342 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.