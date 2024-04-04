HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Trading 0.6% Higher

HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
HemaCare Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31.
HemaCare Company Profile
HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.
