Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of HENKY opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

