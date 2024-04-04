Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of HENKY opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- What is a Dividend King?
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.