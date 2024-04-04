Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAY) to Issue Dividend of $2.32 on May 20th

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.3239 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $259.65 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $264.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.44.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

