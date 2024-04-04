Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAY) to Issue Dividend of $2.32 on May 20th

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.3239 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $259.65 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $264.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.44.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
