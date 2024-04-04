HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $15.80

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.15. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 12,943 shares trading hands.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $301.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.85 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 19.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $553,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

