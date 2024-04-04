Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 937,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,920,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after acquiring an additional 202,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,849 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

HLMN stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

