Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 878 ($11.02) and last traded at GBX 851 ($10.68), with a volume of 691481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 854 ($10.72).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 813.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 755.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. The company has a market capitalization of £777.73 million, a PE ratio of 7,233.33, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

