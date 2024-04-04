Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $197.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average is $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

