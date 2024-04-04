Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $385.00. The stock had previously closed at $351.45, but opened at $315.49. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Humana shares last traded at $313.01, with a volume of 1,127,634 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.74.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

