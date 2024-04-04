Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of HBANM stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $23.16.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
