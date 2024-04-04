Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on H. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.24.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $157.50 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock valued at $333,945,183. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

